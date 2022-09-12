MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a reported sexual assault that happened along a local walking trail.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 11, in the area of Club View Lane and the Crestdale Heritage Trail, police said.

A woman told police that an unknown man approached her while walking on the trail and assaulted her before running away from the scene.

Detectives said they’re working diligently to gather any information to assist in the identification of the suspect. The suspect is described as a white man, about 6’ tall, with an athletic build, and dark hair.

We are asking residents in the area with security surveillance systems to please check their footage from midnight on Sunday, September 11, 2022, throughout the morning and call 704-847-5555 if you see anything suspicious. Matthews Police Department

If you have any other information regarding this case, you’re asked to call Matthews Police at 704-847-5555. You can remain anonymous.