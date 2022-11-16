LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman suffered “life-threatening” injuries Wednesday night after being shot at a Lumberton Junior High School football game, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. to Lumberton Senior High School during a junior high school football game and found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to police.

The woman was flown to a hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

Bystanders told police they heard multiple gunshots and said there was a suspect dressed in black clothing.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.