Word ‘Taliban’ written on Upstate business property for second time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism incident at Upstate Granite Solutions, and it isn’t the first time they’ve been hit.

Back in September, Upstate Granite Solutions set up a memorial with a representation of the twin towers and the words “Never Forget”, to honor the victims of 9/11.

“As a company we are very patriotic. We are proud supporters of our veterans, of our law enforcement,” Owner Paul Nichols said.

The morning after 9/11 Nichols says they found strange symbols and the word “Taliban” written in spray paint on the memorial.

They cleaned it off, but Nichols said they were scarred, and law enforcement was never able to figure out who it was.

“Unfortunately those leads never just did not turn any specific suspects up,” Nichols said.

Fast foward to early Saturday morning, the same messaging but this time found on their fence.

A sentence with vulgar language, saying something along the lines of “Never forget who won, the Taliban.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating what they call “Malicious damage”.

Captain Jimmy Bolt tell us an unknown suspect walked up after parking nearby and spray painted the fence at 2:30 a.m.

“Now we understand this person’s message and it’s not one we are agreeable to, and one we’re in great opposition to,” Nichols said.

Nichols says he’s tired of the disrespect and is determined to work with law enforcement to hold someone accountable.

“We’re not gonna back down just because this person is back at it, doesn’t mean we’re gonna step back. We’re not gonna back down from what we want to support and what are our flag stands for, one nation under god, we are we’re going to unify around that and I think the overwhelming majority of our community is going to rally around us as well,” Nichols said.

Upstate Granite Solutions says they’re getting help from the Greenville County Sheriffs Office to put an end to this but they’re also asking for your help. If you know or saw anything your asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.