WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A worker has tragically died following a chemical explosion at an industrial plant in Anson County, fire officials confirmed with Queen City News on Friday morning.

The circumstances of the exact event have not yet been released.

Ansonboro Fire Department officials said emergency crews responded to a call from workers at the plant involving hazardous materials at the industrial facility after 9 p.m. Thursday.

One plant worker was killed. No other injuries were reported. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The site is at the Darling Ingredients Company plant, formerly Valley Proteins, on U.S. 52 in Wadesboro, which lists itself as a distribution service that turns food waste into sustainable products and renewable energies.

A chemical explosion kills one worker in Wadesboro. It happened at the Darling Ingredients facility off hwy 52. No other injuries. Anson County officials are investigating the cause today. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/wyeeag2WHx — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahRudicel) June 23, 2023

Charlotte Fire reported that it was assisting Wadesboro Fire officials around midnight. The agency said personnel returned to Charlotte three hours later. The fire department had no additional information to release in a social media posting.

Queen City News was at the scene Friday and learned more details from Anson County fire officials. Responders did not immediately enter the building due to fears of a HAZMAT situation. It was deemed safe to enter within 40 minutes.

The explosion involved an aluminum chloride solution. It is unclear how many employees were inside the facility at the time of the incident.

There was never a danger posed to the community, fire officials said.

Darling Ingredients Company plan released the following statement to Queen City News:

“On June 22, an incident occurred at an ancillary building at our Wadesboro, NC facility. One employee was fatally injured. The plant has been shut down and an investigation is underway.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees. Our hearts and prayers go to the family, friends, and coworkers of our team member.”