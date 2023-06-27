SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – Wreckage from a 1983 plane crash was airlifted out of a North Carolina forest Tuesday.

The National Park Service removed the wreckage of a Cessna 414A plane which crashed near Waterrock Knob in November 1983.

The crash site was located on land donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2016.

Officials said the site had seen a high volume of visitors accessing the wreckage using unauthorized “social trails.”

Helicopter operations removing plane wreckage away from remote, unauthorized trail. (NPS Image/C.Ulrey)

According to the National Park Service, officials were concerned for the safety of hikers who can get lost or injured along with severe damage to the land.

“While we understand the interest associated with this site, the resource damage and visitor safety issues presented too great a threat to take no action,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Caring for these special places requires everyone’s cooperation, and we ask that everyone play a role in the protection of this place and not cause any further damage or injury to the resources or themselves by going off trail to find this site.”

Following the crash in 1983, the plane’s engines were salvaged from the site but the fuselage, wings, and other debris were left behind.

The National Park Service said contractors had to airlift the remaining sections of the plane using a helicopter due to the remote nature of the wreckage.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation provided funding for the removal project.

There were two people on board the plane when it crashed, neither survived.