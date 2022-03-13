MARIETTA, Ga. (WTAJ) — Wrestling legend Scott Hall, who rose to popularity in the early 90s as Razor Ramon, was placed on life support after suffering multiple heart attacks after hip replacement surgery.

Hall reportedly went in for hip replacement surgery that had serious complications and led to three heart attacks, leaving ‘The Bad Guy’ on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to close friend ‘Marvelous’ Marc Mero.

“My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories,” Mero tweeted out.

Hall saw a massive rise to fame in the early ’90s as the Scarface inspired Razor Ramon. After a number of Intercontinental title runs, Hall left the WWE to go back to WCW where he helped revolutionize wrestling as we knew it when he formed the nWo with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Over the years, Hall developed a severe alcohol addiction that even played out on TV while in WCW and in TNA/Impact Wrestling as part of a storyline.

“Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do.” – Scott Hall WWE HOF Induction

Hall, much like Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, was finally able to get clean with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. He has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as himself with the nWo and once as the iconic Razor Ramon.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo,” Impact Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James tweeted Sunday afternoon.