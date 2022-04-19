ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York hip hop legends Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a 25-date American tour throughout September. The “NY State of Mind Tour” features no performances in the state of New York.

Sharing top billing, the coheadlining acts are deeply steeped in New York culture. Nas’s song “N.Y. State of Mind”—arguably one of the genre’s best songs—featured on his 1994 “Illmatic” album. And the Wu-Tang Clan frequently pepper their music with references to their home turf of Staten Island.

Even so, the tour—scheduled for 25 stops from August 30 through October 2—brings the luminaries no closer to the Empire State than New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, or Canada. While Newark and Hartford are within reasonable commuting distance to the city, no dates are scheduled within the actual borders of New York.

Presale tickets are already available for American Express customers and Citi cardmembers, but the official ticket sale for the tour opens Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation. It starts in Missouri and ends in Los Angeles. Take a look at the dates below: