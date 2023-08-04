ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You can help a local child realize their racing dreams. The Star City Soap Box Derby organization will hold a fundraiser Tuesday, August 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Chuck E. Cheese on Electric Road in Roanoke. A portion of all purchases will go to the derby.

Funds raised through the event will go for cars, fees, and other operating expenses. The group is also looking to resurface its track in Roanoke County.

Soap box derby racing is STEM education-based and provides a gravity racing experience for area young people and their families.

“A lot of parents say it’s the easiest way to get their kids off of iPads and tablets,” said Star City Soap Box Derby Director Brianna Waldron. “It’s based on STEM education, they’re gravity-powered cars. It’s based off of aerodynamics. So many things are involved in it.”

The Star City Soap Box Derby recently sent three local champions to race for a world championship in the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.