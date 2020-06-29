Your text messages may not be safe from encryption

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Your text messages may not be safe from prying eyes, but what does this mean for your telephone protection.

Single messaging service, also known as SMS, is the traditional way of texting. It is used when texting between iPhones, Androids or between the two.

Cyber security experts have said that they are easy to hack into.

“There’s certainly equipment that could do it that way, but the fact is the carriers it doesn’t matter,” said Phil Yanov, Tech After Five. “Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile all of those will have copies of your text messages.”

Experts suggest that using apps to send encrypted messages.

Those apps include: