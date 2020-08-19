Youth group hosts drive-thru essentials giveaway for seniors

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Senior citizens in Polk County received lots of love and essential items from a local youth group aiming to help those in need.

This morning members of Unity in the Community held a drive thru care package giveaway at the The Meeting place Senior Center.

Before the pandemic, local seniors socialized at The Meeting Place on a regular basis, but the center has been closed for months and both staff and seniors said they miss interacting with one another.

“We make calls each week to our seniors just to give them some social interaction. One of the biggest things is everyone misses each other here and they miss being able to congregate,” Julie Jolley, activities coordinator for The Meeting Place said.

Today they were greeted with smiles and waves from the youth members of Unity in the Community while driving through to pick up their daily lunches.

“My mother is one of the senior citizens as well as many people in the community I come in contact with. With my sister being the director here at The Meeting Place, I hear a lot about the people that she services and we thought that partnering with the meeting place would be a good idea,” Cassandra Whiteside, assistant chair at Unity in the Community said.

Seniors were handed gift bags that were filled with over 15 essential items, such as face masks, hand sanitizer and herbal tea created with herbs from their own garden.

“We figured it’s a little safer if we give them what they need and bring it to them going out to get it,” Whiteside said.

The youth group spent the entire summer collecting donations to give to seniors in the community.

Unity in the Community plans to host more drive through giveaways at local churches and they are accepting donations for essentials. Click here to learn more or to donate.