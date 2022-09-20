CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Election Day is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to register to vote.

“A lot of people don’t think about voter registration when they move, especially if you’re new in Charleston County and you want to vote in the upcoming election, you might not know how to do that,” said Isaac Cramer, the Director of Elections in Charleston County.

National Voter Registration Day events were held across the Lowcountry, including one hosted by the Summerville YMCA.

“There are so many groups that really kind of jumped in on National Voter Registration Day. So, you have campaigns, political parties but also voter advocacy groups and civil rights groups really pushing people on this day to register to vote,” explained John Michael Catalano, the spokesperson for the State Election Commission.

At Frothy Beard Brewing Company in West Ashley, the Charleston County Board of Elections made registering easy and fun.

There was live music, and people who signed up to become poll workers even got a free “I Voted” beer.

“Being a poll worker requires you to work on Election Day. You’re paid $200 for that. You do a quick training and then you’re serving the community,” said Cramer.

Thanks to Tuesday’s events, there will be some new faces working at the polls.

“I think it’s important to be involved in your community. I’ve always heard people say you can’t complain if you don’t participate and so it’s just a way to participate,” said Seth Rhyne who signed up to be a poll worker while eating dinner at Frothy Beard.

The deadlines to register for the 2022 General Election are as follows:

In-person: Oct. 7 at 5 pm

Electronically: Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

By Mail: postmarked by Oct. 11

To check your registration status, visit scvotes.gov.