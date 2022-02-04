‘National Wear Red Day’ brings awareness to heart disease in women

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Heart Association is rallying women in Charleston to “reclaim your rhythm” as a part of the organization’s Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day.

Wearing red to save lives.

“It’s National Wear Red Day and we are so excited to celebrate with the community and raise awareness that heart disease is the number one killer of women,” Jennifer Waites, director for Go Red for Women, said.

The American Heart Association says anyone can participate in National Wear Red Day.

“All you have to do is rock some red,” Waites said. “Post a selfie on social media, tag us @AmericanHeartSC and give back to our campaign.”

According to the CDC, heart disease remains the biggest threat to women’s lives.

“We are excited to take this moment and further the American Heart Association’s mission to empower all women,” Go Red for Women chair Jennifer Murray said.

The organization says Friday’s celebration is about fighting against heart disease.

“Together let’s take a stand,” Waites said. “Wear some red and help give back to our mission.”

And having fun while doing it.

“We’re excited to see everyone rock their red today,” Waites said.