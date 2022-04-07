NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage across the Lowcountry.

“During the event,” Steven Rowley, the science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Charleston, said. “We determined either from radar data or actual reports on the ground that there was a possible tornado. Until we actually go out and assess it, we don’t make an official determination.”

The National Weather Service has determined preliminarily that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Dorchester County, and an EF-3 in Allendale County.

“Those are unusual tornadoes for this part of the country,” Rowley said. “Those are the types of tornadoes you’d normally think about in Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, places out to our west.”

Rowley is responsible for coordinating the two-man assessment teams’ search, which he says is a lengthy process.

“Those folks will take photographs,” he said. “Geo-located photographs so we can see where the damage is, where it was located versus what we saw on radar. And then, we put all that information together and put together a picture of what the track of the tornado was, the width of the tornado and the strength of the tornado.”

Storm Team 2’s chief meteorologist Rob Fowler says the state averages 12 to 15 tornadoes per year, so experiencing a weather event like this is extremely rare.

“On Tuesday,” Fowler said. “They had two and they’re still surveying other areas as well. So, it’s been one of those patterns that is conducive to tornadoes. We had a lot of moisture coming in, lots of wind energy, upper-level winds, because spring is a time of transition.”

