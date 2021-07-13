Nationwide shortages causing price increases, mostly with groceries and food.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Shortages impacting the goods consumers buy are causing price increases, especially with groceries and food.

According to Charleston Southern University economics professor Arnold Hite, during the height of the pandemic people were looking for safe options to have fun leading to a surge in demand for boats and bicycles.

Those products along with food and groceries became scarce causing a shortage.

Some of the workers who made these goods and delivered them were also laid off, leading to more supply issues.

“There will be some shifts away from (products) that were common a year ago or a year and a half ago,” said Hite. “Those things they don’t have shortages there and those prices will probably fall, but for most things that people see, yeah prices are going to go up. They’ll go up slowly at first, but my guess is they’ll begin to rise a little faster.”

Restaurants, like The Mustard Seed in Mount Pleasant, are sometimes unable to get key ingredients. When they do, they’re paying a higher price for them.

Crabs, scallops and ground beef are too expensive and too difficult to get delivered to the restaurant sometimes.

“For example crab cakes. We can’t get crab because it’s so expensive and it’s hard to get our hands on and nobody wants to think about that,” said employee Andrea Parco.

Parco says it’s tough to have to tell customers about menu changes due to not having some foods in stock and somedays the deliveries might not come on time due to driver shortages.

“We might wait all day for our special, our fish to come in. Or special deliveries usually come in Monday morning and then the don’t come in until after dinner,” said Parco.