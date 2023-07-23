NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers have arrested a suspect following a stabbing that left one injured Saturday in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing incident at 3:53 p.m. Saturday on Dunlap Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. That person was transported by EMD to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation identified Jose Manuel Lara Jiminez as a suspect.

Jiminez was arrested Sunday on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.