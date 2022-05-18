NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), pastors and community leaders walked through the Pepperhill neighborhood to help put an end to gun violence.

Some parents question whether the Pepperhill community is safe after shots were fired in the parking lot of Pepperhill Park during a youth baseball game and softball practice. North Charleston police say they want to create change and having these walks makes the community feels safer.

“It lets them know that law enforcement, churches, and other community leaders are out here for them,” says Lt. Tireka Wright, with NCPD.

The Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace or “RECAP” program walks through neighborhoods across North Charleston to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Zola Simmons who lives in the Pepperhill neighborhood says, he was home the night of the shooting.

“It was bad and it shouldn’t have happened the way it happened, but it did. As far as Pepperhill being safe, me and my wife walk and ride our bicycles. We are not afraid,” says Simmons.

Participants in the walk say the initiative is key to creating a safer community.

“It’s important that we connect to the community and rebuild a connection with each other, so they can come out and work together,” says Michael Gaston, a member of the Berkeley County Exchange Club.

Residents say they love their neighborhood and want people to feel welcomed, and safe again, and return to Pepperhill Park.

“We not going to let it go down. I have been here since 1999, and my goal is to make Pepperhill just as good as Wescott, and every place else,” says Simmons.

The next RECAP community walk is Friday at 6 p.m. in the Waylyn community.