NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Greg Gomes will soon take over for current North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, and Mayor Keith Summey says he’s confident Gomes will do a great job in his new role as chief.

“When I started this journey 28 years ago,” Gomes said, “I just wanted to make a difference in my community.”

Gomes’s decades-long journey with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is culminating with the opportunity to serve his hometown as the city’s tenth chief of police.

“I stand here today,” Gomes said, “proud to be from North Charleston, proud to lead this agency, proud of what Chief Burgess has invested in me, proud in the confidence the mayor has in me.”

Gomes says he knew he wanted to be an officer ever since he was a child because he noticed the impression they had on people’s lives including his own.

“I’d come up through the recreation and I saw police officers volunteer to coach baseball and basketball and football, and I envied what they did. I saw the impact that they had on me, and I knew early on that I wanted to be a police officer.”

One officer who impacted Gomes while he was a student at North Charleston High School was current Police Chief Reggie Burgess, who at the time, served as a school resource officer.

“It was a whole lot easier for me to work with him,” Burgess said, “and work with the school because the folks that I grew up with were older than him; he knew their brothers and sisters, so there was a deep connection there.”

Burgess says he’s watched Gomes work with NCPD since he was a teenager, installing radios in police cars, until he joined the force at 21 years old.

The outgoing police chief says Gomes’s dedication to NCPD is the reason he is certain Gomes is the right person to succeed him.

“He will be a great, great chief of police,” Burgess said, “because he’s homegrown, he knows the community, all of them – it doesn’t matter which culture, religion or wherever they’re at, he knows folks there, and he cares about North Charleston.”

Gomes admitted he’s a little nervous about taking the reins but says his experience, paired with the great team surrounding him, reassures him that the department will have success under his leadership.

“I think we’re well prepared and ready for the challenge,” Gomes said.

Gomes will officially take over as North Charleston’s police chief on May 1, 2023.