NCPD arrests three suspects in violent crime cases

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made three separate arrests in the North Charleston area involving violent crimes.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash stated other agencies assisted in the arrests of the three suspects. The cases were not connected, Ash added.

Montez William Jenkins charged with four counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. The incident took place on Northwoods Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate, according to officials.

Malik Taylor is charged with four counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During Committing of a Violent Crime. Officials stated that the incident took place at Wal-mart on Center Pointe Drive.

Brandon Hazelton is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during a Violent Crime. The incident took place on Nibs lane, according to the report.