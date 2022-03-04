NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), faith groups, and activists are gathering to bring awareness to violent crimes happening on their streets.

The “Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace” or “RECAP” program honored the life of 15-year-old Xiomere Moody, who was shot and killed on South Allen Drive on February 26. Loved ones of Moody’s say he was a bright kid with a big future and his life was taken in an act of senseless violence.

“We can no longer close our doors, get in our cars, see criminal activity going on in our community and not report it,” says Pastor Thomas Ravenell, with United Black Men of Charleston.

Leaders, activists, even children walked down South Allen Drive with one mission in mind: remembering the life of Moody.

“Just senseless that he lost his life at 15 years old. He didn’t even begin to grow and he didn’t have a chance to experience life at all,” says Pastor Ravenell.

Three others survived the shooting, one of those was Lena McIlwain’s mother.

“It was horrifying, absolutely horrifying. To hear your mom say, ‘I have been shot in the head.’ It didn’t even register to me something like that would happen,” says McIlwain.

McIlwain says her mother’s skull was grazed by a bullet.

“I was driving on the bridge when my mom called me and told me she was injured, so it’s been really rough,” she says.

Now, North Charleston leaders and community members are working together to put an end to the violence.

“If it’s happening at 6 p.m., 12 at night, or 3 in the morning. We have to be out here with the community,” says NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess.

Chief Burgess says it all starts with walks like these to bring trust back to the streets of North Charleston.

“They see what’s going on out here, they hear it. If we have a relationship with them, then we can stop an act like this,” says Chief Burgess.

Police say they have leads in this case, but a suspect has not been arrested.