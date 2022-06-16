NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday will host the first of a series of family-friendly festivals that will take place throughout the summer.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gethsemani Community Center (2449 Beacon Street, North Charleston).

There will be free food, games, music, a waterslide, a jump castle, raffles, and more.

The North Charleston Police Department is putting on the events as part of the ongoing celebration of the city’s 50th anniversary.