NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) held its community roll call in the Watson Hill Community for the first time ever, and officials say Wednesday’s event was about welcoming neighbors to the City of North Charleston.

NCPD is looking to build relationships and make connections with neighbors in the Watson Hill Community.

“This is a new neighborhood to the North Charleston jurisdiction,” NCPD Lt. Tireka Wright said, “and we just wanted to welcome the families and all patrons to North Charleston.”

The Watson Hill Community was a point of contention between the City of North Charleston and the Town of Summerville nearly two decades ago when North Charleston annexed the area, along with a parcel called the Barry Tract, before learning that Summerville had annexed the Barry Tract four days earlier to block North Charleston from getting to Watson Hill.

The two municipalities went on to sue each other over the annexations before the City of North Charleston was ultimately able to annex the land.

Neighbors living in the new community say they area’s complex past can be challenging to understand.

“A lot of residents were not aware that we live in North Charleston because our address is Summerville,” Watson Hill neighbor Stephanie Allen said, “and we’re in Dorchester County. Our kids go to DD2 schools, so a lot of people just don’t know that when you call the police, you’re calling the North Charleston Police Department.”

Because of the confusion, many neighbors are glad NCPD came out Wednesday to interact with them.

“I love that they’re showing their faces here,” Allen said. “If something does happen or we need their help, they will know who to call.”

NCPD officials say their first-ever roll call in the Watson Hill Community was a success, and they plan to hold similar events in the near future.

“They’ve had very good conversation with some of our majors who are out here today from the area,” Wright said, “and some of our captains and patrolmen. It’s very vibrant conversation of what they’re looking for and what they need.”

NCPD will hold another community roll call event this Friday in the Saddlebrook Community.