NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is held a party with community members on Friday night at Pepperhill Park.

Fun Fest Friday included games, food and a chance to meet law enforcement officers with the department. They are being held to celebrate North Charleston’s 50th anniversary.

The third of these events was held at the scene of a shots fired incident during a youth baseball game months ago.

NCPD says that they approach every community party the same, regardless of the incident that happened at the park, and that they have been doing these events for years.

“We do these roll calls around our city all the time. We’ve had roll calls here at Pepperhill in the past. It does not feel any different,” said Major Angela Johnson. “We’ve done these fifty fests that last two times to connect more with the community and let them know that it’s a celebration.”

Fun Fest Fridays will continue for the rest of the summer.