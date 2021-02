NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers investigated a shooting in North Charleston on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Montague Avenue at around 5:22 pm.

Officers said they found a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds near the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died as a result of their injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting.