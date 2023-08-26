NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officials say they responded to a shots fired call on Leslie Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they discovered that three people had been shot in a home. Two people were dead, and another was suffering from injuries sustained from the shooting. That person was transported to a nearby hospital.

NCPD deputy chief Scott Perry says this incident was possibly a home invasion or robbery where someone went into the home and then the shooting occurred shortly after.

Perry says they do not have a suspect at this time and they’re in the process of speaking with neighbors and gathering any home surveillance video that may help them figure out who committed this deadly shooting.

“At this time,” Perry said, “all we know is that it was possibly a home invasion-robbery type where people went in and shots were fire and now we have victims. We discovered three people shot; two are deceased, one was transported. The investigation is still ongoing right now. We can’t release names or anything right now because we’re still learning.”

