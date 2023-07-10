NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch Sunday afternoon near Napoleon Drive.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported death behind Napoleon Drive in the Glynn Terrace neighborhood around 5:00 p.m.

NCPD says the initial report came from an anonymous caller.

When NCPD arrived, officers found a male victim dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

NCPD detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.