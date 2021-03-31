NCPD looking to question man about Feb 7th homicide off E. Montague Ave

Charleston County Detention Center booking photo

NCPD says they have made contact with Mack and are no longer looking for him.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to question a man in connection to a February homicide.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kevin De Angelo Mack, also known as “Weedy,” is wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened at a location off E. Montague Avenue on February 7th.

Mack, 33, is described as 6’2”, 202 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.

