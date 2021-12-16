NCPD: Man who fired at first responders during call arrested for murder, attempted murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a 39-year-old man on several charges including murder and attempted murder.

Officers responded to a location on Ranger Drive during the early morning hours of December 16th for a possible overdose. But as first responders entered the residence, police said they were fired upon by the suspect, David Beaufort.

Police said he was found in the bathroom with a female, who they later discovered had been shot. They said that woman died while at the scene.

Beaufort was arrested on the charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

