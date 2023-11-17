NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is hosting its annual Day of Thanksgiving on Friday morning.

The parking lot at the old Verizon building near North Charleston City Hall will soon be full of North Charleston’s officers as they hand out about 300 turkeys and hot meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This handout event, which begins at 11:00 a.m., will be set up like a drive-through, with a line of cars in the parking lot. But there will also be tables in case folks want to sit and eat.

The North Charleston Police Department says even if folks have all their Thanksgiving foods ready, this is still a great opportunity for the community to meet officers and enjoy a hot meal.

Plus, there’s a lot of food to hand out. Event organizers say in years past officers have handed out close to 500 hot meals.

Not to mention, one of the organizers for this event, Sergeant Jerrid Riley, tells News 2 that those meals being handed will include all the popular Thanksgiving foods as well.

“We’re frying 30 turkeys and we’ve ordered sides; rice, mac and cheese, green beans, yams- to go alongside that, rolls and other desserts. We package it up in a to-go container and give you to-go utensils as well, that way if you want to go home and eat after you pick it up you can, or you can sit at a table, we’ll have tables available to sit at,” said Sgt. Riley.

This handout event is open to the public and is first come, first serve. The event runs until 2:00 p.m.