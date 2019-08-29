NCPD’s Cops Athletic Program kicks off Powder Puff season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department’s Cops Athletic Program kicked off it’s fifth annual girls Powder Puff football season Wednesday.

Some of the top athletes from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties showed off their skills in the CAP combine at Danny Jones Football Field. The combine was the official start of CAP’s fifth annual girls Powder Puff football season.

With police officers as their coaches, the young ladies participated in several drills like; the 40 yard dash, a bench press drill, the receiver gauntlet drill and many more.

CAP combine The North Charleston Police Department is bringing this college athlete out of retirement. Tonight I'm hosting and participating in their Cops Athletic League powderpuff combine. It's kicking off the 2019 pwderpuff season!This program is amazing. Cops coach 240 girls across the tri-county in various sports. It's an effort to to strengthen community relationships. The program is in it's 5th year and was originally created by Chief Reggie Burgess. So happy to be a part of this. Thanks North Charleston Police Department Posted by Deanne Roberts on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

CAP began in 2014 when, then Assistant Police Chief but now Police Chief, Reggie Burgess wanted a way for students in the community to relate with one another while also building relationships with local law enforcement officers. The program also offers basketball, baseball, ice hockey, martial arts, spelling bees, lacrosse, step team, Black History Month, soccer, golf, among others for school-aged children.

“The program was founded on the thoughts of us police officers embracing the communities and trying to give back and doing it through the kids,” CAP Coordinator Angel Wilcome said.

North Charleston, Summerville and Hanahan police attended the combine. As well as members of the North Charleston City Council and people in the community.

News 2’s Deanne Roberts hosted and participated in the event.

The first Powder Puff football game will be on Tuesday at the Danny Jones Football Field at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. For more information on CAP, click here.