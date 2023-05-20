CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One downtown neighborhood spent their Saturday morning cleaning up, with the help of city leaders, through an organization called Operation Neighborhood.

It was all hands on deck at Gadsden Green.

“It’s very uplifting to see that team spirit to make our neighborhoods better,” Mayor of Charleston John Tecklenburg said.

Dozens came out for the neighborhood cleanup, working for hours to pick up trash and beautify the area.

“Getting to you know work alongside residents to help make their neighborhood a little bit cleaner,” Neighborhood Services Manager for City of Charleston, Rebecca Hopkins said.

It’s not just a day to clean up, but help residents in other ways.

“Fire department is here making sure folks have smoke detectors in their homes that are operating so it’s also about public safety. We’re cleaning out storm drains, doing some pruning. Really just tidying up and showing some TLC, tender loving care to this neighborhood,” Tecklenburg said.

For Hopkins, it’s also an opportunity to connect with people.

“To have opportunities to come out and be on the ground, and talk to residents about what’s going on, and listen to residents and build relationships with them,” Hopkins said.

Mayor Tecklenburg says it’s a huge team effort and a great way to bring everyone together.

“We’ve done West Ashley, the peninsula, James Island. We pull together and if we see anything that needs to see coming back for more attention we address those issues as well,” Tecklenburg said.

Organizers say they plan to host a lot more neighborhood cleanups in different parts around the Lowcountry this year.