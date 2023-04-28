CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- People who live along Ashley River Road say that they want change to a major intersection that is in between two neighborhoods.

In the MacLaura Hall neighborhood, Charles Ginetto is one of the people who wants improvements to the intersection of Ashley River Road, Muirfield Parkway and MacLaura Hall Avenue.

“The traffic is speeding all day long,” said Ginetto. “They don’t slow down. They speed through and they cut people off.”

At the intersection, the speed limit is 35 miles per hour for a school zone.

Robert Burn is another neighbor who is fed up with the issue.

“Every week there is something that happens or comes close to happening,” said Burn.

At the intersection, there are flashing red and yellow traffic lights to signal for drivers to slow down. But those don’t help the issue according to Ginetto.

“It’s dangerous for kids going to school. They cannot cross the street,” said Ginetto. “It’s just impossible.”

“It really hasn’t done any good,” said Burn.

News 2 used a speed gun to examine if cars were speeding and some cars were scanned going over 40 miles per hour.

After seeing many close calls and crashes, neighbors want more traffic calming measures installed. A four-way stop light would be the best option according to Ginetto and Burn.

“We’ve made calls to the South Carolina Department of Transportation,” said Ginetto.

“(A traffic light) would help a lot,” said Burn.

News 2 confirmed that the SCDOT maintains Ashley River Road and reached out to the department to ask if or when a traffic study was last done on the road.

As of Friday evening, SCDOT has not responded.

Neighbors are concerned that if measures aren’t taken soon enough, someone could be seriously injured.

“Even if they have to take a collection (to build a stoplight), I’m sure people in the neighborhoods would chip in a dollar each,” said Ginetto. “It would slow down the traffic and would make it possible for us to leave here without getting into an accident.”