Neighbors react after deceased woman’s body discovered near a car on Brighton Park Blvd.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after the body of a deceased woman was discovered outside a car on the edge of Brighton Park Boulevard in the Nexton area. People living nearby tell News 2 they were shocked but not surprised by the news.

The body of the woman was discovered outside a vehicle on the edge of Brighton Park Blvd. early Tuesday morning. Neighbors say they’re used to crime nearby but nothing like this.

“My initial reaction was I looked at my fiancé and I was like well I’m glad I locked the door,” says Alex Steiert who lives in an apartment complex just miles away from where the body was discovered.

Steiert has lived in an apartment near Brighton Park Blvd. for three months. He says he’s had three car break-ins since moving into the complex but never expected something like this.

“It kind of caught me off guard,” says Steiert. “I was confused and trying to figure out you know why or what was going on.”

The woman was found dead just blocks away from his home. Steitart says law enforcement patrolling the area regularly isn’t enough to deter crime. He’s calling for cameras to be installed at the apartment complex but so far he says his complex has refused.

“They do regular rounds around the neighborhood so I don’t feel like it’s necessarily a police issue,” says Steiert. “I feel like it’s more of a complex security issue.”

The discovery of the woman’s body left Brighton Park Blvd. closed for hours as detectives worked the scene. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says the woman was likely traveling alone but initial evidence failed to paint a clear picture of what happened.

“They found the female deceased at the scene here,” says Sheriff Lewis. “It appears that she may have been shot but we don’t know all that as of yet.”

Steiert praises the work of the sheriff’s office patrolling to keep the neighborhood safe but fears it could happen again if something isn’t done.

For Steiert and his fiancé, he’s glad they’re safe but says he’ll be keeping a closer watch for any potential crime.

“It could’ve, it literally could’ve happened to anybody,” says Steiert. “I’m glad that we both work from home right now because if either of us had gone to work this morning, it could’ve just as easily been us.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has yet to name a suspect in the case. The coroner has yet to release a name of the victim or a cause of death.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.