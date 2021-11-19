Neighbors react to West Ashley prostitution and drug bust, some say they saw signs of trouble

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As four people are behind bars for selling drugs and running a brothel out of a West Ashley house, some neighbors on Blue Dragonfly Drive say that their street has always been safe to them.

John Miller, the owner of the house that was busted into by the Charleston Police Department (CPD) earlier this week, was arrested Friday. He is charged with one count of prostitution.

“Maybe we need to get to know our neighbors better,” said Antoine Pham, who lives a few doors away from the house.

Pham has lived in the neighborhood for almost 18 years and says his family is worried after hearing the news.

“My initial thought was maybe we’ll put a big fence around our house, but that’s not going to work,” said Pham.

While Pham says that he did not notice many signs of trouble, another neighbor has heard different.

“People in the general area of this house were very concerned and they were calling the police saying that there’s cars coming, Uber and Lyft coming all hours of the night,” said neighbor Les Klvana.

Neighbors still shocked as they remember the scenes of the bust earlier this week.

“I saw them pulling out barrels, 55-gallon drums, and I’m assuming it was ingredients to make meth,” said Klvana.

Nicholas Fisher arrived back home while the scene was active.

“As we kind of got closer we realized that they were wearing hazmat suits. So obviously we were pretty surprised and wondering what’s going on,” said Fisher.

This is the second brothel that CPD has busted in just over one month.

“At this time, the investigation is actively ongoing, and CPD continues to partner with state and federal agencies in doing so,” said CPD spokesperson Beth Wolfsen.