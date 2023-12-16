NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Christmas will be here before we know it, and before the holiday, organizations in the Lowcountry, like Neighbors Together, are making sure every family is taken care of.



Neighbors Together in North Charleston operates as a community hub, with a mission to provide resources to people in need.

“This is one of the poorest zip codes in the state with one of the highest eviction rates in the state.” Board member, Mickey Bakst said.

Every year they host an event called Christmas Together.

“We’re going to feed probably 1250 members of this community,” Bakst said.

Neighbors Together provides a hot meal, gives away coats, stockings for kids, products for women and a chance for families to come together.

“And have fun with them and so you can grow a better relationship with your family members,” community member, Trania James said.

Bakst says it takes a lot of group effort to put the event on, “There are 130 volunteers here who are committed to helping communities lift themselves up.”

However, he says it’s worth it every year.

Bakst said, “To see people receiving this great meal, these great gifts, and knowing that the community is behind them, it the single most uplifting day of the year.”

Neighbors Together says they need more volunteers year-round to help with other community events.