NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors Together will soon reopen their dining hall for indoor seating, following a two-year hiatus.

The nonprofit offers meals to community members every Monday-Thursday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Starting Wednesday, July 13, people will be able to sit and enjoy their food inside for the first time since 2020.

“Being able to sit and eat is one of the very small things that maybe people don’t think about but it’s really important and it makes a difference,” said Lydia Ford, the Volunteer and Grants Manager at Neighbors Together.

To keep the community safe amid the pandemic, Neighbors Together only offered meals to go for the last two years. Organizers said recipients were able to take their meal outside and enjoy it on one of the benches. Now that the weather is heating up, they wanted to welcome community members back inside.

Although their method of handout changed during the pandemic, Neighbors Together’s efforts to feed the hungry didn’t slow. They handed out over 500,000 meals during that time.

“We serve people who come to us without any bias or discrimination. If someone is willing to come and ask us for help we’re going to help them,” said Ford.

To donate to Neighbors Together, or get involved, click here.