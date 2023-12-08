CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tourists visiting the Lowcountry could soon have a new hotel option within walking distance of the Charleston City Market.

“I think it will be good. It will bring more people downtown so; it will bring us more business. So, I think it would be a great idea,” said Angela Chumley, a vendor with Dolores’ Southern Delights.

A 50-room hotel slated for N. Market Street will come before Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review next Wednesday for a preliminary review. The same project passed a conceptual review back in March.

Robert Summerfield, the city’s Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability, said the “Rainbow Market” façade will remain in place, with the hotel going directly behind it.

“It is the right spot. This is the, you know, kind of the more tourist, hospitality part. So, I think this is an appropriate place for a small scale, lower impact kind of hospitality or accommodations use,” Summerfield told News 2.

While the façade will remain, Summerfield said some existing commercial space and surface parking will be replaced. The current plan is to have a screen in between the hotel and the façade. The board, staff, and public can get a good idea of what that divide will look like from a mock-up already at the site.

“I think that’s really interesting. We don’t always have that at this point of a review process. Normally, we actually get that after the preliminary review so, it’s really awesome that the project team and the architect team have actually put that out there,” Summerfield said.

He predicted that the hotel could begin the permitting phase early next year, if approved. Meanwhile, another 50-room hotel is in the works for 56 State Street at the site of the Scotchman.

Both will put future guests near the vendors, food, and shopping all offered within the market.

“That’s why we come out here because we want to be able to give people the experience of Charleston and you know a lot of these vendors, they come out here, they make their items and it’s just, it’s good for our business when we do have a lot of influx of people,” Chumley said.

The BAR will meet on Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m.