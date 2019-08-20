New brewery with ‘backyard escape’ coming to Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new brewery and restaurant called Crooked Hammock Brewery, which has a large backyard escape area for all ages, is coming to the Grand Strand.

The brewery is scheduled to open lakeside at Barefoot Landing next spring. The site will feature craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests, fire pits, hammocks, a playground for kids, bocce ball courts, corn hole, and a bar that is set over the lake.

Crooked Hammock Brewery’s menu features backyard cookout-inspired food such as backyard burgers, oak-smoked baby back ribs, giant Bavarian pretzels served with beer mustard, and savory sides such as jalapeno and cheddar cornbread, in a pet-friendly environment.

“With its high-quality food, locally-brewed beer, and relaxed backyard atmosphere, Crooked Hammock is a perfect fit for Barefoot’s coastal Carolina lifestyle,“ said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president of the commercial division at Burroughs & Chapin. “Crooked Hammock, complete with a working brewery, full-service restaurant, and retail store, will offer our guests an experience they can’t find anywhere else on the Grand Strand.”

The original concept for Crooked Hammock Brewery came to owner Rich Garrahan when he realized he needed a break from his busy life. “At the end of a hard day, I could escape to my own backyard, hop in my crooked hammock, and enjoy an ice-cold beer,” Garrahan said. “Maybe it was the hammock, or maybe it was the beer, but that little escape always helped me embrace the insanity of my life, celebrate the imperfections, and appreciate the life I was living.”

Crooked Hammock Brewery is part of La Vida Hospitality, a hospitality and entertainment company. Check out the North Myrtle Beach location for Crooked Hammock Brewery atwww.CHBMyrtleBeach.com, follow on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/chbnorthmyrtlebeach or Instagram atwww.instagram.com/crookedhammockbrewery.