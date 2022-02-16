New businesses open in latest North Mount Pleasant retail space

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of businesses in The Bend at Carolina Park are open with locals responding well to one in particular.

“It was incredibility busy our first week. We’ve seen wonderful numbers. Literally our first week we had lines out the door,” said Webb Cheshire, the owner of The Front Porch Coffeehouse and Creamery.

Neighbors are thankful for the new shopping center which features several local businesses.

“It’s been wonderful to have things close by. We had Costco first. We’ve had the hospital here. We did get different amenities like the CVS Pharmacy down there. But we’ve not had individual small businesses,” said Tina Kaiser, who has lived in Carolina Park since 2017.

“I think it’s much needed. My wife and I came down here a year ago to see where we wanted to live. We love Mount Pleasant,” said Chad Anderson, who moved his family to Carolina Park in 2021.

The development comes as more homes are built along Faison Road in Carolina Park. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says that the town’s job is to zone and promote the area.

“The free market will decide which things go where, what is needed and what the demand is for that area,” said Haynie.

Haynie says that a business that is good for the town provides jobs, a needed good or service and better livability for neighbors. Another consideration for the town is how to balance growth and environmental impact.

“Town Council doesn’t sit there and decide winners and losers. If somebody has the zoning to build something they go ahead and build it,” said Haynie. “As you saw with the vote about where hotels should go that’s how we make sure that the feel and the livability of Mount Pleasant stays where it is.”

The positive of new businesses that has neighbors talking is not having to drive down Highway 17 to find local options to shop and dine.

“I think we’re able to find more things closer to Carolina Park,” said Kaiser.

“I think all these stores like The Front Porch in this plaza is much needed in this area,” said Anderson. “I definitely appreciate the small business.”