CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The new superintendent of the Charleston County School District outlined his entry plan for the first 100 days on the job.

Dr. Eric Gallien officially stepped into the superintendent role on July 1st after a lengthy search process.

On Monday, he presented his plan to the Committee of the Whole, starting with his core beliefs and values. He said they are “excellence, collaboration, and integrity.”

“Today’s objective was to really give an overview to the board and to the community, so that they know what’s in there,” Dr. Gallien told News 2 after the meeting.

The superintendent went on to define five goals in his first 100 days and detailed how he plans to achieve them. In summary, the goals include conducting a needs assessment of the district, developing a strong relationship with the board, engaging with stakeholders, strengthening organizational effectiveness and efficiency, and strengthening public trust.

When News 2 asked how he came up with those goals, Dr. Gallien replied, “just my experience in working with an organization, understanding there’s some key areas you should hone in on right away.”

Board members had the opportunity to make comments and ask questions after Dr. Gallien was done presenting his entry plan.

“What I don’t see in the plan, and I ask you to be very cautious of, is the funding for anything and everything,” said Keith Grybowski, a member of the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.

Darlene Roberson, another member of the Board of Trustees, asked the superintendent about maintaining equity among the district’s schools.

“There should be a standard for the district and how we allocate those resources. So, one of the things I’ll be working with is the operations department, as we have one of our upcoming meetings, to really understand how are we allocating? What process did we use to determine which buildings get what and where at in the timeline?” Dr. Gallien responded.

Dr. Gallien said he will track progress by providing reports at the 30, 60 and 90-day marks, before submitting a comprehensive summary report after the 100 days are up.

“We’re putting together a robust schedule. I’m going to be pretty busy going out and meeting with people and visiting schools and all of those things so I can learn about this community,” Dr. Gallien said.

You can find his full presentation here.