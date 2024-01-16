WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – More development could soon be on the way to the Bees Ferry Road area of West Ashley to meet the needs of the growing population.

“It’s a lot more grown up from when we first moved here. I’ve been here four years,” said Dana Hignite, a West Ashley resident.

A proposed Chick-fil-A and Time to Shine Car Wash, along with other retail space, passed the preliminary approval at the City of Charleston’s Design Review Board meeting on Tuesday evening. The projects are slated for Floyd Drive near W. Ashley Circle.

According to Robert Summerfield, the city’s Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability, the projects are considered local serving retail development as opposed to destination retail.

“You have again, neighborhood serving and then you have destination, meaning there’s a real reason for someone to drive some distance to go to that place. And again, we really want those local serving things in this area,” Summerfield explained.

Development like the two projects discussed by DRB will help to ensure residents have options right in their backyard, instead of having to drive to other places, according to city officials.

“This is the right type of development in the right type of location to help address the, you know, the needs of the community in this area and again the more of this type of commercial that we can see on this Bees Ferry corridor in the Ashley Circle area, the better it is to help address kind of the needs of that community,” Summerfield said.

The two projects will eventually go to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee before beginning the permitting process.