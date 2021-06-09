New COVID-19 variant, Delta variant, pushing more people to be vaccinated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a new variant of COVID-19 that doctors are calling highly contagious. Doctors hope this can be another push to make sure people get their vaccines.

We’re learning more about a new COVID-19 variant it’s called the “Delta” variant and doctors across the country and the state say this is just one more reason to get vaccinated before July 4th.

“Right now is the president’s month of action, through July 4th he has set admission goal for 70% adults in us having at least one vaccine,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant security for health at the United States Department of Health Services.

Doctors say they’re seeing the number of vaccination drop across the country.

They are hopeful more people will think twice about getting a shot after the news of a new variant.

“There is evidence that is it easily transmitted than the others and could be associated with a more serious disease and hospitalization,” said Levine.

Experts say that they are certain the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine is effective against it.

“He’s asking people to continue taking precautions to protect ourselves and doesn’t mean people will stop being sick or losing their lives. We have made great strides to bring ourselves to this point but we still have a great amount of work to do to increase our vaccinations steps,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.

They say they want to make sure they reach people who still may be hesitant about the vaccine and also those communities who may not have access to the vaccine.

“We are at about 63% and we are going to be working every day to hit that 70% mark,” said Levine.

Several other COVID-19 variants that have been confirmed in South Carolina including the South African and UK variants of the virus.