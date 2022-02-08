Data revealed public housing requests sharply increased in 2021 for Lowcountry charity

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Calls to Trident United Way’s 211 Helpline for public housing requests increased more than 200% in 2021 from the previous year.

The organization also released that inquiries about landlord and tenant assistance rose more than 200%.

Trident United Way is attributing the increased need for assistance to the pandemic and more expensive home prices that are putting people with lower incomes in tough situations.

Redfin reports that Charleston home prices are up almost 25% from 2020.

“Everyone is being impacted by the pandemic and the strains it’s putting on the economy, on our daily work lives, our mental health and everything we do it has impacted us,” said Amanda Lawrence, Trident United Way VP of Community Impact.

Helpline calls averaged more than 1,000 a month in 2021 for Trident United Way

Landlord/tenant assistance + 206%

Public housing requests + 204%

Homeless Motel vouchers +148%

Mortgage assistance + 37%

Homeless Shelter + 11 %

Trident United Way says that the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August likely contributed to the increase in calls.

“I do think with the pandemic, this is the biggest crisis we have seen to date, at least during my time and tenure at Trident United Way and during my lifetime.”

On Friday, February 11, Trident United Way is hosting 211 Day to raise awareness for the Helpline, which can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 on your phone.