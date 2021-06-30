New flounder regulations going in effect for SC July 1

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A flounder shortage across the state has the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources implementing new rules starting July 1st.

This new rule has local restaurant owners in the area thankful as this shortage has made it difficult bringing more fish on plates for years.

“It’s important to me and it’s important to our industry. People want to eat fresh seafood,” Jeffrey Deoburn, General Manager of Waters Edge.

State officials are taking a closer look at our waters conducting surveys and found that flounder is decreasing.

“The results were a little depressing, showing that flounder has been heavily overfished,” Mel Bell, Director of Fisheries Management at SCDNR.

A survey conducted by SCDNR in 2019 showed flounder one of the states most popular fish were overfished and overharvested. SCDNR says they now need a 72% reduction rate to have healthy rebuild within the next 10 years.

“The whole idea is reducing pressure on the flounder population from fishing and letting the fish recover,” Bell says.

The new regulations allow 10 fish per boat per day and 5 fish per person per day as well as regulating the size limit of the fish from 15 to 16 inches. Local restaurant owners say this helps brings more fish on their tables.

“As of lately, we have been able to go back to the locally sourced fish. With more fish, that means 40 to 50 flounder on a Friday night, that’s a lot of fish,” says Deoburn.

Officials say these new rules help fishery begin to rebuild to make flounder a more common catch across the state.

“This helps rebuild more fish, larger fish and then we will have a more sustainable stock that you can enjoy for generations,” says Bell.

DNR officials tell me they will conduct another regulation survey to see how well this new rules benefit this shortage by December 2023.