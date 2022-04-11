NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center plans to begin construction of a freestanding ER on James Island in mid-April.

The new James Island Emergency will break ground on April 18 and is expected to fully open in 2023.

The 13,000 square foot facility will contain 11 beds with emergency medical services available around the clock, Trident Health officials said.

“Our new James Island freestanding ER will provide residents of James and Johns Island and their neighbors access to board-certified emergency physicians who are part of a Trident Health team that provided emergency care to more than 150,000 Lowcountry patients last year,” said President and CEO Christina Oh.

Officials mentioned that the new ER will expand its access to care for underserved communities.

James Island Emergency will also include a trauma room, diagnostic labs as well as advanced imaging, and stroke and behavioral health telemedicine services.

The facility will be located at 945 Folly Road.

The groundbreaking begins at 10 a.m.