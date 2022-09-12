CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors in emergency rooms across South Carolina can now obtain Narcan without the need for hospitals to apply to be community providers of the overdose-reversal drug.

Dr. Kelly Barth, a Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), says that more and more people are dying from overdoses linked to fentanyl.

“Sometimes (patients) arrive to the emergency department and they cannot be revived. It’s palpable; the loss in our communities,” said Dr. Barth. “It’s alarming and many times traumatizing for our healthcare workers to see people who have come very close to death.”

The elimination of an application process to have Narcan on hand in emergency rooms is just one step of the process. MUSC is also giving more overdose treatment to patients in house and referring them to The Charleston Center for more help.

"We encourage South Carolina's hospitals to explore all available resources to ensure that patients have access to potentially lifesaving opioid overdose reversal medications," said Lee Dutton, the Director of Government Affairs for the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS).







The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has seen 134 opioid or drug related deaths in 2022 and 38 more are pending analysis. Dr. Barth thinks that medical professionals need all the help they can get to fight fatal overdoses.

“It’s my hope that through initiatives such as Act 211 that we can further decrease barriers facing our frontline healthcare providers in hospital and community settings to ensure all South Carolina hospitals and emergency rooms can provide the same level of access to comprehensive treatment and prevention services for substance use disorders,” said Dr. Barth.

Eight hospitals around the state are doing the same as MUSC, but the hospital’s president has higher hopes.

“Know that MUSC will continue to partner with providers around the state to help make a positive impact in this crisis,” said Dr. David Cole.

State Senator Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) recently helped push the legislation through that made this possible. Senator Senn’s next goal in the fight against overdose deaths is to track down those who are responsible.

“For the illegal drug dealers who push fentanyl I’m coming after you because if your product kills somebody you should be charged with homicide,” said Senator Senn. “You can test your own product now with a $2 test kit.”