CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston will offer degrees in software engineering and statistics starting Fall 2022.

The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education has approved a Bachelor of Science in software engineering and a Bachelor of Science in statistics for the College of Charleston.

“The addition of these two new majors is an important milestone in the College of Charleston’s trajectory to becoming the primary provider of engineering, computer science, data science, and statistical analysis talent in the state of South Carolina,” Sebastian van Delden, dean of the School of Sciences and Mathematics said.

CofC will be the only school in South Carolina to offer a degree in software engineering. The new degree will require computer science coursework, software engineering courses, and a minor in a foreign language or cultural studies. The major is housed in the Department of Computer Science.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 400 open positions for software engineers in South Carolina.

The BS in statistics follows the previous concentration in statistics offered by the Department of Mathematics. It will consist of existing statistics courses, with the addition of a capstone requirement.

The new statistics major “will make it easier for students to combine the major with various complementary minors including economics, data science, and biology,” Department of Mathematics Chair Elizabeth Jurisich said.