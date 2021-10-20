New non-stop airline service coming to Charleston in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sun Country Airlines will begin non-stop service from Charleston International Airport to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul in May 2022.

Direct flights start at $89 and Sun Country is the only carrier offering non-stop service between Charleston and the Twin Cities.

Sun Country is the second airline to come to Charleston in six months after Breeze Airways began offering multiple routes to Lowcountry travelers and tourists in May.

College of Charleston Tourism Professor, Daniel Guttentag, says that it’s no surprise that smaller airlines that cater to leisure travelers are are zeroing in on Charleston.

“The rebound in tourism post pandemic is really being driven primarily by leisure rather than business travel. We as Charleston are primarily a leisure destination. It makes complete sense that airlines that are looking to leverage and take advantage of the tourism that’s been happening are going to look at a place like Charleston,” said Guttentag.

As tourism in Charleston has risen over time, another reason for airlines coming to the Lowcountry is the demand for vacations in the Holy City.

“It’s the fact that we are a national or even an international destination, we are not a regional destination. We’re attracting visitors from all across the country, from the southeast, from our tradition drive markets, but in addition to that from New England, from the Northeast, from the Midwest, from the West Coast,” said Guttentag.

What’s even better for Charleston, according to Guttentag, is when tourists come through the airport.

People who fly into the Lowcountry tend to stay longer and spend more money.

“There’s a greater economic boost for Charleston on average from every visitor who comes on the plane than every visitor who drives in,” said Guttentag.