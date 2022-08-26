NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new partnership between the Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will provide resources for parents and students at the alternative learning school.

“We’re all on making sure we focus on the positive, highlight the positive and creating an environment that people need to come to see,” said Principal Corey Shaw. “

There are 19 new programs from counseling and supply distributions to family nights and celebrations gearing to build a village around students like D’Evette Singelton’s son.

“There are a lot of new faces here, but we’re getting adjusted,” said Singleton. “This is my first time being surrounded by a lot of other parents and his peers and counselors.”

On Friday, Singleton joined other parents for the first Rap Session with school staff to open up dialogue for parents and teachers.

“Your students are not underdogs. Your students are superstars,” said Maurice Johnson, the Parent Advocate at the school.

The goal of the program to bring parents, students and teachers together is to set children up for success.

“The parents are coming around. We’re going to involve the parents because it’s time to more forward,” said Louis Smith, the Co-Founder of the Community Resource Center.

Singleton is happy with the new motivation and help. She says that she’ll be back at next week’s meeting as well.



“It’s very very good. It’s a good school. They’ve helped me so much with different things,” said Singleton.