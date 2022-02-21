New restaurant proposed to replace Shem Creek staple RB’s

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant called “On The Water” could open soon on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant. It would replace “RB’s Seafood,” a longtime popular restaurant that closed their doors two years ago.

“You can look around here now and see all the cars parked here. People are patronizing the restaurants now and this is just giving them another opportunity to have a different restaurant to be able to come to,” says Gary Santos, a Town of Mount Pleasant Council Member.

Town leaders are not the only ones excited about the possibility. Wade Boals is one of the owners of the neighboring buildings, Saltwater Cowboys and he says he is looking forward to “On The Water” getting off the ground.

“It creates more energy and excitement. We’re just excited that a new place is coming around. It will give our customers, tourists and locals to have one more place to chose from,” says Boals.

The current plans for the restaurant include a new outdoor bar and ceiling, but so far there are no plans to add new parking.

“The parking situation has always been rough, but people want to come down and come eat seafood at these restaurants,” says Santos.

“Each parking space represents diners that dine at our restaurant. We have to protect those parking spaces and it is a challenge,” says Boals.

Boals believes the new addition to the creek will bring more excitement for the Lowcountry.

“I think people will be excited to have a new place to come to. We’re excited to have people circulating around again,” says Boals.

The plans for the restaurant will be discussed at the town’s Commercial Design Board meeting at 5 p.m. on February 23. Public comment is allowed at the meeting.