New study shows South Carolinians’ biggest phobia is the dark

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via YourLocalSecurity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by ADT home security systems reveals that the most common phobia among South Carolinians is the nyctophobia, or fear of the dark, based on internet search trends.

Search trends in Oregon, Colorado, and New Jersey also indicated nyctophobia as the most common fear.

Nationwide, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have shaped fears in many states. The most commonly searched-for fear in general this year was anthrophobia, or the fear of people.

The study found that anthrophobia was searched five times more than in 2019, and was most searched for between the dates of April 19 and 25.

Likewise, the fear of germs or viruses dominated in Nevada and Florida.

Click here to find out what people in your state fear the most.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES