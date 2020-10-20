New study shows South Carolinians’ biggest phobia is the dark

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by ADT home security systems reveals that the most common phobia among South Carolinians is the nyctophobia, or fear of the dark, based on internet search trends.

Search trends in Oregon, Colorado, and New Jersey also indicated nyctophobia as the most common fear.

Nationwide, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have shaped fears in many states. The most commonly searched-for fear in general this year was anthrophobia, or the fear of people.

The study found that anthrophobia was searched five times more than in 2019, and was most searched for between the dates of April 19 and 25.

Likewise, the fear of germs or viruses dominated in Nevada and Florida.

